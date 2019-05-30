From the cast of PM Narendra Modi‘s biopic, including Vivek Oberoi and Boman Irani, to South sensation Rajnikanth and Bollywood’s A-listers, Delhi is witnessing a flock of cine stars flying down for the Prime Minister’s swearing-in ceremony on Thursday. The historic ceremony will take place at 7 PM in Rashtrapati Bhawan wherein Narendra Modi along with his Council of Ministers will be administered the oath of office.

Confirming their presence to PTI, Sidharth Roy Kapur, President of the Film and Television Producers Guild of India and actor Shahid Kapoor are expected to be at the event today along with Karan Johar, Rajinikanth, Boney Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut. “The PM has set some goals and we all heard that in his speech. All our best wishes with him, that he is able to do what is best for the country and be able to fulfill all his goals. He is an extremely loved Prime Minister. He is here because of his hard work, we all can only appreciate him,” Kangana told reporters before taking off from Mumbai.

Boney too felt fortunate to be part of the ceremony and said, “The kind of victory they have had, it is almost like a celebration. It is a celebration of democracy. Something good has happened and it will continue to happen.” Having organised a meeting twice between PM Modi and the Bollywood delegation, producer Mahavir Jain gave an extension to the list and revealed that even Rajkumar Hirani, Aanand L Rai, Sushant Singh Rajput, Divya Khosla Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal, Mangesh Hadawale and Abhishek Kapoor will be attending the swearing-in at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. “It is an honour to be part of the swearing-in ceremony. We are with the vision of our PM in nation building and it would be a privilege to contribute in our own way,” he said. The previous meetings had taken place to discuss ways the entertainment industry can contribute towards nation building.

The oath-taking ceremony is expected to be graced by over 5600 guests including leaders of BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) member states, sports legends, Bollywood celebrities and Business honchos. Besides, families of Pulwama attack martyrs and kins of BJP workers killed in poll violence in West Bengal will also mark their attendance at the mega event.