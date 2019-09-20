This year’s big Diwali release, Made In China, starring Mouni Roy and Rajkummar Rao in the lead, left fans gushing over its trailer and they await the movie, the makers treated them to a behind the scenes clip of the lead pair which instantly went viral across the Internet. The video also revealed the apt thing to say to the diva when she’s sulking crouched in a corner and fans can’t wait to try it with their beau.

The video shows Mouni and Raj twinning in brown as they sat in the backdrop of a chroma. Mouni reposted the video which was captioned, “#repost @maddockfilms ・・・Baithe baithe kya kare, karna hai kuch kaam, shuru karo #IndiaKaJugaad, leke #MadeInChina ka naam! @rajkummar_rao @imouniroy (sic).”

Check what Rajkummar said to make Mouni smile here:

The film features Rajkummar essaying the role of a struggling Gujarati businessman. Mouni will play his feisty wife. It will mark the Bollywood debut of Gujarati director Mikhil Musale, whose 2016 thriller-drama Wrong Side Raju bagged the National Award for Best Feature Film in Gujarati.

The trailer is both hilarious and entertaining from the word go. The film features a stellar starcast including Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy in the lead, along with Boman Irani, Sumeet Vyas, Amyra Dastur, Paresh Rawal and Gajraj Rao in other important roles. As shown in the trailer, Rajkummar plays the role of an aspiring businessman who goes to China in search of a good business opportunity and meets an entrepreneur who wants to team up with him to sell a new medicine that apparently increases the sex power in men. How this contract changes his life along with the lives of many others who buy the product in India is what create the laughter and entertainment in the story.

Producer Dinesh Vijan‘s Maddock Films seems to have once again brought a story that’s grounded in the aspirations of a common man. The film further features Boman Irani in the role of a popular sexologist who teams up with Rajkummar’s character to sell the product to his patient. Mouni plays wife to Rajkummar’s character and together, the two appear to be making a new popular on-screen jodi.