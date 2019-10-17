Controversies’ favourite child Rakhi Sawant is once again all over the Internet and being trolled mercilessly for failing in her desperate attempt to flaunt her first Karva Chauth’s excitement. Rakhi had earlier revealed that her husband, Ritesh is an NRI living in the UK and that the pictures on her Instagram handle in traditional wedding dresses were all post-wedding fun even as trolls facepalmed the unexpected news.

A video currently going viral across social media platforms show Rakhi dressed a sky blue bralette paired with pink tights and hair pulled back in a high pony, held together by an orange band. The video showed Rakhi wearing the set of red and white bangles and a tinge of crimson on her forehead, signs of married Hindu women. If the sartorial disaster was not enough, Rakhi’s steel utensils filled the kitchen with her cooking gajar ka halwa on a stove attached to an LPG pipe, all of which was enough to set trolls on alert as she flaunted celebrating Karva Chauth in the United Kingdom. Rakhi even goes on to add that she was dressed that way because she was “not in some village but in UK”, implying that she can dress up any way she wants.

The video gave away the star in more than one way which resulted in Instagram users flooding her video with slamming comments. While one follower commented, “hahahahaha Who makes gajar ka halwa on karwachauth? (sic)” another wrote, “It’s not UK .this is indian gas kichen poora Indian (sic)” and yet another trolled, “Is she crazy. The kitchen is so desi … I don’t know y her videos are posted (sic).”

In an interview earlier with SpotBoyE, Rakhi had explained why she had rubbished marriage rumours then despite the pictures surfacing on the Internet and admitted, “Main dar gayi thi, haan maine shaadi kar li hai. I am confirming the news with you today (I was scared but yes, I am married.)”

The two reportedly got to know each other on messaging app Whatsapp where Ritesh first messaged her after which they got along well on the chat. A year after knowing each other, Rakhi realised that she had feelings for Ritesh that could not be termed as just friends which is why when Ritesh asked her if she’d like to marry one of his friends, she declined. “Trust me, I met him for the first time only 15 days before our wedding. He came down and I was sure that I had met the right guy,” Rakhi shared.

Surprisingly, Rakhi had just recently removed the pictures and her sad posts hinted at a separation when suddenly an interview sprung up where her husband revealed that Rakhi is expecting. While we do not know which news to go by, it is best suggested to go with the flow of latest posts that Rakhi keeps flooding the Internet with.

For the uninitiated, Rakhi Sawant has appeared in Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Telugu and Tamil films. She was a contestant on the first season of the controversial Indian reality television series Bigg Boss 1 in 2006. Famous for her bizarre statements, Rakhi even accused actress Tanushree Dutta of being a lesbian and raping her.