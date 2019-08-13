Just after Rakhi Sawant got married to Ritesh, who is an NRI living in the UK, Deepak Kalal took to social media to threaten the actor for ruining her life and asked her to return Rs 4 crore which she took from him. He said Rakhi to leave his husband and live with him. Earlier, the two were supposed to get married but all of a sudden, Rakhi posted pictures in bridal outfits with sindoor and bangles. She announced that she has tied-the-knot with Ritesh at JW Marriot hotel in Mumbai.

Watch Deepak Kalal’s videos here:

View this post on Instagram 😄😄😄🤣🤣😂🤣🤣🤣🤣 A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511) on Aug 10, 2019 at 11:57pm PDT



Rakhi Sawant, who is very active on Instagram and keeps sharing videos on her views on the current affairs, lashed out at Deepak and gave an epic reply to him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511) on Aug 11, 2019 at 7:32am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511) on Aug 11, 2019 at 8:27am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511) on Aug 12, 2019 at 12:45am PDT

Talking about Deepak, he is famous for his viral youtube videos where he too, just like Rakhi shares his views.

On the other hand, Rakhi is waiting for her visa to join her husband in the UK, She said, “My mom, brother and everyone in the family is elated. They all were there at JW Marriott. We had a Hindu and a Christian wedding both in the hotel itself. Prior to that, we had got married in Court earlier in the day. Ritesh is a very private person and does not prefer talking to the media or being seen about much. He is a businessman and a wonderful, sorted man.”