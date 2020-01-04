Rakhi Sawant is controversy’s favourite child and her social media posts always keep her in the news. After being in the buzz for her secret marriage with an NRI, who has not come out publicly yet, she has now taken a spiritual path and is talking to Jesus. As per her video, her all sins are forgiven and she has finally found a path to heaven. Now, she is reciting the same prayer for her fans and leading them to the way of heaven and a way how their sins can be forgiven.

In the video, she is reading out a verse that will lead them directly to heaven. With short hair look and mangalsutra on her neck, her video has gone viral on social media. She captioned the video as, “Swarg me jane ka ek he rasta hai mere dosto.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram #jesus #pastor #christian #jesuschrist A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511) on Jan 4, 2020 at 12:46am PST



Rakhi had earlier revealed that her husband, Ritesh is an NRI living in the UK and that the pictures on her Instagram handle in traditional wedding dresses were all post-wedding fun even as trolls facepalmed the unexpected news.

The two reportedly got to know each other on messaging app Whatsapp where Ritesh first messaged her after which they got along well on the chat. A year after knowing each other, Rakhi realised that she had feelings for Ritesh that could not be termed as just friends which is why when Ritesh asked her if she’d like to marry one of his friends, she declined. “Trust me, I met him for the first time only 15 days before our wedding. He came down and I was sure that I had met the right guy,” Rakhi shared.