Controversy’s favourite child Rakhi Sawant is an avid social media user. She keeps treating fans with hilarious videos. Most of the time, her content is bizarre and weird and this time too she is grabbing attention for her stint. In the latest video shared by her, the actor can be seen talking about Coronavirus and how to deal with it.

We all know how Coronavirus is spreading all over the world and Rakhi Sawant wants to help the world. She is headed to China to kill coronavirus and has a special medicine from NASA and claims that she is going to get rid of Coronavirus with its help. In the video, Rakhi can be seen boarding a flight and letting her fans know that she is in the flight and is going to China to kill the Coronavirus.

After being in the buzz for her secret marriage with an NRI, who has not come out publicly yet, she has even taken a spiritual path and is seen talking to Jesus. As per last video, her all sins are forgiven and she has finally found a path to heaven. Now, she is reciting the same prayer for her fans and leading them to the way of heaven and a way how their sins can be forgiven.

Coming back to Rakhi’s personal life, she had earlier revealed that her husband, Ritesh is an NRI living in the UK and that the pictures on her Instagram handle in traditional wedding dresses were all post-wedding fun even as trolls facepalmed the unexpected news.