Controversial queen Rakhi Sawant, who is often trolled for her videos and pictures, is back in the news for sharing her past life on a recent chat show hosted by Rajeev Khandelwal. Her past life has been extremely challenging and the video may change your perception for her.

In the viral video, Rakhi Sawant revealed her darkest secrets and how she changed her real name Neeru Bheda to Rakhi Sawant. Some of the revelations were really heart-touching like the family she belonged to were poor and had to struggle every day for food. Her mother used to work as a hospital janitor and her father was a police constable in Mumbai.

Rakhi Sawant can be seen crying while sharing her darkest secrets. She revealed that she loved to dance but her family didn’t allow. Her maternal uncle used to beat her badly whenever she used to practice a little bit of dancing.

Not only this, Rakhi even shared about her entry in Bollywood industry. She was rejected more than 100 times and how she managed to approach producers or directors with her photos.

Rakhi Sawant has appeared in Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Telugu and Tamil films. She was a contestant on the first season of the controversial Indian reality television series Bigg Boss 1 in 2006. Throughout her career, she has established herself as a sex symbol.