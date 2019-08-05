Controversy’s favourite child Rakhi Sawant is once again making headlines and this time it is for her secret wedding ceremony which reportedly took place in Mumbai’s JW Marriot Hotel recently. Spilling the beans on her spouse and the reason behind a hushed wedding, Rakhi revealed that her husband, Ritesh is an NRI living in UK and that the recent pictures on her Instagram handle are all post-wedding fun even as fans go in a state of shock with the unexpected news.

In an interview with SpotBoyE, Rakhi explained why she had recently rubbished marriage rumours despite the pictures surfacing on the Internet and admitted, “Main dar gayi thi, haan maine shaadi kar li hai. I am confirming the news with you today (I was scared but yes, I am married.)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511) on Aug 4, 2019 at 11:32am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511) on Aug 4, 2019 at 11:30am PDT

The two reportedly got to know each other on messaging app Whatsapp where Ritesh first messaged her after which they got along well on the chat. A year after knowing each other, Rakhi realised that she had feelings for Ritesh that could not be termed as just friends which is why when Ritesh asked her if she’d like to marry one of his friends, she declined. “Trust me, I met him for the first time only 15 days before our wedding. He came down and I was sure that I had met the right guy,” Rakhi shared.

Waiting for her visa to join her husband in UK, Rakhi added, “My mom, brother and everyone in the family are elated. They all were there at JW Marriott. We had a Hindu and a Christian wedding both in the hotel itself. Prior to that, we had got married in Court earlier in the day. Ritesh is a very private person and does not prefer talking to the media or being seen about much. He is a businessman and a wonderful, sorted man.”

View this post on Instagram bridel shooting A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511) on Jul 29, 2019 at 2:23am PDT

For the uninitiated, Rakhi Sawant has appeared in Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Telugu and Tamil films. She was a contestant on the first season of the controversial Indian reality television series Bigg Boss 1 in 2006. Famous for her bizarre statements, Rakhi even accused actress Tanushree Dutta of being a lesbian and raping her.