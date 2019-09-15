Controversial queen Rakhi Sawant has been into the news lately for her wedding with NRI Ritesh. Though she has not revealed any wedding pictures or the picture of her husband, many believed that the wedding is fake and just a publicity stunt. She has shared several pictures claiming they are from her wedding and honeymoon. Se is now spotted wearing vermilion and a mangalsutra. Now, she is all set to introduce her husband but not all social media but on the upcoming reality show Bigg Boss 13.

Recently, Rakhi took to Instagram to share a video where she reveals that she is entering the house and will be performing on the premiere night. She will also introduce her husband Ritesh, who is currently residing in the UK. She captioned the video as, “Im going to bb13. Please vote 4 me and my sexy husband he’s very hottt and sexy (sic)”

However, Rakhi has participated in the first season of the show. She was an ‘explosive’ in the house and made headlines with her bold stint.

Watch the video here:

In an interview with SpotBoyE, Rakhi explained why she had recently rubbished marriage rumours despite the pictures surfacing on the Internet and admitted, “Main dar gayi thi, haan maine shaadi kar li hai. I am confirming the news with you today (I was scared but yes, I am married.)”

The two reportedly got to know each other on messaging app Whatsapp where Ritesh first messaged her after which they got along well on the chat. A year after knowing each other, Rakhi realised that she had feelings for Ritesh that could not be termed as just friends which is why when Ritesh asked her if she’d like to marry one of his friends, she declined. “Trust me, I met him for the first time only 15 days before our wedding. He came down and I was sure that I had met the right guy,” Rakhi shared.

For the uninitiated, The speculated names that have come up on this year’s participants’ list include Chunky Panday, Rajpal Yadav, Mugdha Godse, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Siddharth Shukla, Aarti Singh, Paras Chhabra, Aalisha Panwar, Dalljiet Kaur, and Aditya Narayan among others.