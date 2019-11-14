Remember Deepak Kalal, who was once upon a time a fake husband of Rakhi Sawant and a wannabe social media star. He has often managed to be in the news for getting thrashed in the public and by Rakhi Sawant, after her alleged wedding with the UK man. He has also thrashed Rakhis’s ‘husband’ and called him names. Well, moving on to his next controversy and another incident of public thrashing, the Kashmir-based YouTuber has got slapped by a woman inside Delhi metro.

In the video that has surfaced the internet and is going viral, Deepak can be seen standing inside the Delhi metro and soon he can be seen making a ruckus after a woman takes a selfie and he retaliated by yelling at the woman for not taking permission and intruding into his private space. After Deepak’s rude behaviour, the lady gave him a tight slap. Not only this, but he was also grabbed by the collar by a man present inside the metro for his rude behaviour towards the girl.

Well, Deepak himself shared the video and wrote, “Delhi Girls u r not allowed to take my selfie… I will take legal action. Mohit Arora tune dekha diya apna aukat , tujhe toh nahi chodne vala beta main delhi main karta hai na tu fashion show , ab tu kar k dekh koi fashion show or vo ladki b jAye gi jail main or tu be , Fans plz support me mohit_arora_ssdn ko mere sath mil k sabak sekhana hai…. 360 advertising production iski company ko band krana hai @mohit_arora_ssdn. (sic)”

Watch the viral video here:



However, he did not stop just there. He again took to social media to threaten the girl and said he will ask PM Narendra Modi to send her to his hotel room in JW Marriot.



Earlier, Deepak has mocked Rakhi Sawant’s marriage to Ritesh and in a conversation with Spotboye, Rakhi lashes out on him. She said, “I am married to Ritesh and the world knows that. Wonder what’s bothering Deepak. I consider him as a brother but I think something has gone wrong with him. At least, I am not obsessed with him. He and I had done a spoof that we are getting married and he is not even my ex, as it is being reported.”