The most controversial celebrity Rakhi Sawant broke the news of getting married to an NRI fan Ritesh and her wedding pictures took the internet by storm. Now, her husband has finally come out in open and spoke about his marriage with Rakhi. During an interview with SpotBoye, he confirmed that he a businessman from the UK and feels blessed to have Rakhi as his wife. He further calls Rakhi as a ‘God’s Gift’ to him.

Talking about himself, he said, “I am a very simple man, who goes to work at 9 am and is home by 6 pm. I know there are some people who don’t believe that I exist when Rakhi announced her marriage. But here I am, talking to you.”

View this post on Instagram Good morning sweetheart Fan’s A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511) on Aug 4, 2019 at 10:55pm PDT

He also revealed that his married life is going fine. He further spoke about Rakhi and said, “Rakhi may be a different person in front of the camera, but she is a wonderful person at heart. Rakhi is God’s gift to me. I have never seen a woman like her. I think she is superior to me.”

Reacting to the speculation that her marriage is fake, he said, “How does it matter whether what people think about my existence? Let them believe or not. I have a family. Rakhi has a family. We are both happy. That’s all that matters.”

When asked why he is not coming in front of the media, he said, “Why should I? What I am going to get? Something or the other controversial will be unnecessarily written, that’s all na? See, I am a very private person.”

View this post on Instagram bridel shooting A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511) on Jul 29, 2019 at 2:23am PDT



He further gave his nod that he has indeed asked Rakhi to avoid bold scenes in movies. He said, “That’s right. She is married now, she has a new life. Who would like his wife to go bold on screen? By the way, whatever she told you in that interview was true to every word. I was her fan from the day I saw her in her interview with Prabhu Chawla. And, I have seen almost all her work till date.”

He further expressed his hope to have two children with Rakhi and said that she will be pregnant soon.

In an interview earlier with SpotBoyE, Rakhi had explained why she had rubbished marriage rumours then despite the pictures surfacing on the Internet and admitted, “Main dar gayi thi, haan maine shaadi kar li hai. I am confirming the news with you today (I was scared but yes, I am married.)”



The two reportedly got to know each other on messaging app Whatsapp where Ritesh first messaged her after which they got along well on the chat. A year after knowing each other, Rakhi realised that she had feelings for Ritesh that could not be termed as just friends which is why when Ritesh asked her if she’d like to marry one of his friends, she declined. “Trust me, I met him for the first time only 15 days before our wedding. He came down and I was sure that I had met the right guy,” Rakhi shared.