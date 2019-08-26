Rakhi Sawant’s ex-boyfriend Deepak Kalal, who is known for bizarre video contents on Instagram, is seen being beaten up by the actor’s sister-in-law. In a video shared recently by Rakhi, a lady can be seen entering a restaurant where Deepak is already sitting. She slaps and beat him up and asks to apologise Rakhi and her husband for using vulgar language.

The man, who is recording the video was also heard saying call Rakhi’s husband Ritesh ‘jiju’. He said not to repeat such things in future. Soon after Rakhi Sawant’s wedding, Deepak Kalal shared a video on Instagram claiming that she cheated on him and duped him for Rs 4 crore. He even threatened to ruin her life if she doesn’t return the money within four days. He further added that he wants her to leave husband Ritesh and call-off this marriage.

The video, uploaded by Rakhi Sawant was later deleted. So here’s the backup video by Deepak Kalal.

Watch the video here:

Talking about Deepak, he is famous for his viral youtube videos where he too, just like Rakhi shares his views.

On the other hand, Rakhi is waiting for her visa to join her husband in the UK, She said, “My mom, brother and everyone in the family is elated. They all were there at JW Marriott. We had a Hindu and a Christian wedding both in the hotel itself. Prior to that, we had got married in Court earlier in the day. Ritesh is a very private person and does not prefer talking to the media or being seen about much. He is a businessman and a wonderful, sorted man.”