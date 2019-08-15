Television actor Hina Khan has shared series of pictures today on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan with her brother Aamir Khan. In the photos, she can be seen tieing the Rakhi on her brother’s wrist and then they pose together for the camera. Dressed in a blue and white top and jeans, she looks gorgeous in no-makeup look. The pictures are proof of the bond she shares with her brother.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “My brother ,My buddy, This is our kind of sweet little moment to let each other know that “we are there” Happy Rakhee bro @ikhanaamir. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:



Hina is currently in New York City on a vacation with her beau Rocky Jaiswal. In the shared photos, she can be seen dressed in a floral blue dress teamed it up with a denim skirt. She completed her look with kohl in eyes, minimal makeup, and a dash of pink lipstick. She has tied her hair half in a high ponytail leaving the tresses to fall back. In the pictures, she can be seen strolling through the busy streets of New York and stopped at an open cafe for a cup of coffee and snacks. Sharing the post, she wrote, “That feel good Vibe #CheapThrills. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram That feel good Vibe 🦋 #CheapThrills A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Aug 14, 2019 at 6:29am PDT



A few days back, she has shared her pictures from the airport and her airport look is what comfort clothing looks like. Dressed in a pink and white top teamed up with white palazzo, she has shared her no makeup pictures and we were left smitten by her look. She captioned it as, “I have got a crush on the world.. so lemme just go on the other side and take a look #TravelTales with my travel buddy @rockyj1. (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, she has wrapped up the shooting of The Lines alongside veteran actor Farida Jalal. Apart from this, she will be seen in the film Wish List and North of Srinagar. She was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s show Kasautii Zindagii Kay in which she played the iconic character of the television vamp, Komolika.