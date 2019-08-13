Raksha Bandhan (Rakhi 2019) TikTok Videos: A festival which we wait for a long time after Diwali to celebrate with our siblings is almost here. Raksha Bandhan becomes the best possible day to tease our brothers and sisters and celebrate the strong bond. It is the day to protect sisters and show them the love which we hardly do. But while we are having fun preparing for this cheerful occasion, what’s better than TikTok to lighten the mood and pull each other’s leg.

Raksha Bandhan is on August 15 this year, and we are all set to celebrate it with the Chinese video-creating app. India.com has curated a list of Raksha Bandhan songs and music for you all to make videos on TikTok. Most of them are funny and some are emotional. Go ahead, and pick the best song for you and your partner in crime:

List of Raksha Bandhan (Rakhi 2019) Songs:

Phoolo Ka Taaro Ka – Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971 film)

Bhaiya Mere Rakhi Ke – Chhoti Bahen (1959 Film)

O Behena

Mera Bhai Tu

Apne ruthe paraye ruthe yar ruthe na

Bhai sun muzhe rakhi par kya gift de raha hai

Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka sabka kehna hai – latest verion

This year, do something different, create TikTok videos with your brothers and sisters and make them viral.

India.com wishes you a very Happy Raksha Bandhan!