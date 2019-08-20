Actor Rakul Preet Singh has not only made her name in South Indian industry but also in Bollywood. She was loved in her latest outing De De Pyaar De opposite Ajay Devgn and also made right kind of noises with her film Manmadhudu 2. Now, taking some time off from her busy schedule, she is currently vacation in Ibiza, Spain. Taking to Instagram, she has shared her hot pictures in a blue bikini as she takes a dip in the beach water. Donning her perfectly toned curves, she can be seen sporting sunglasses and red hair. With clear sky and beach all around her, she is setting the temperature soar with her hot bikini photos.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Sky above , sand below ,peace within!! happiness all around ! #ibizadiaries @flirtatious_india. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram BELIEVE IN YOUR SELFIE 😝❤️ #ibizadiaries A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet) on Aug 17, 2019 at 9:35am PDT



Earlier, she has shared her photo in a backless black top and denim shorts as she stands on the rocks and enjoys the beach waves at Ibiza. Sharing the photo, she captioned it as, “Beach bum!! #ibizadiaries #makingmemories @flirtatious_india. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram Beach bum!! #ibizadiaries ❤️ #makingmemories @flirtatious_india A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet) on Aug 17, 2019 at 4:14am PDT



Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in De De Pyaar De where she shared a sizzling chemistry with Ajay Devgn. Her scintillating smile, enigmatic personality stole the show.

Talking about Manmadhudu 2, released on August 9, 2019, the Rahul Ravindran-directorial opened to a good response and made decent collections at the worldwide box office on the first day. The film had made headlines earlier for Rakul Preet Singh’s kissing and smoking scene. While a section of fans appreciated Rakul and others took offence to these scenes. Netizens trolled Rakul Preet Singh and Chinamyi Sripada for kissing scene. They even questioned Chinmayi’s feminism as her husband is the director of the film.

Manmadhudu 2 is a sequel to the 2002 cult classic movie Manmadhudu. In the film, Nagarjuna’s character hates women, but there is a stark change in his mindset.