Telugu romantic comedy film ‘Manmadhudu 2’ directed by Rahul Ravindran, stars Akkineni Nagarjuna, Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles with Keerthy Suresh, Samantha Akkineni and Akshara Gowda in an extended cameo appearance. On July 9, when the makers unveiled a new teaser to introduce Rakul Preet Singh’s character Avantika, she got trolled for both the right and wrong reasons. While a section of fans appreciated Rakul and others took offence to a scene in which the actor is seen smoking a cigarette. Rahul Ravindran and his wife Chinmayi Sripaada’s Twitter timeline was full of comments about their double standards.

According to Pinkvilla reports, trolls don’t really bother Rakul Preet Singh. The actor stated that she has bigger and better things to do than being bothered by what trolls have to say.

Rakul Preet Singh said, “Logo ka kaam hai kehna, kuch toh log kahenge”. She even talked about Shahid Kapoor’s character in ‘Kabir Singh’ and explained in real life he is different from it. She went on to explain that people should learn to disassociate reel characters from ‘real’.

Take a look at the video:

View this post on Instagram Meet Avantika ❤️ #manmadhudu2 @rahulr_23 A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet) on Jul 9, 2019 at 1:49am PDT

Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in De De Pyaar De where she shared a sizzling chemistry with Ajay Devgn. Her scintillating smile, enigmatic personality stole the show.

Manmadhudu 2 is all set to hit the theatres on August 9. The post-production work is progressing at a brisk pace. The film is a sequel to superhit venture of the same name.