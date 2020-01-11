Actor Rakul Preet Singh has set the internet on fire this Saturday after she shared her hot throwback picture from her Ibiza vacation. Taking to Instagram, she can be seen flaunting her perfectly toned body in a sexy blue monokini. She can be seen standing at the beach and sizzles with red coloured hair and sunglasses. The picture will definitely make you go week in the knees.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Just a free spirit with a wild heart and an open road ahead 😝 throwback #ibizadiaries #beachbum #dreamer #gypsy.” (sic)”

Take a look at the picture here:



Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in De De Pyaar De where she shared a sizzling chemistry with Ajay Devgn. Her scintillating smile, enigmatic personality stole the show.

She will be next seen in John Abraham’s Attack, which is yet another patriotic film. Touted to be an action drama revolving around a rescue operation by a team led John, Attack is inspired by true events. The fictional plot is set against the backdrop of a hostage crisis situation.

She will also be seen in a romantic-comedy Shimla Mirch opposite Rajkummar Rao and Hema Malini. The movie was reportedly shot a couple of years ago but was shelved. Director Ramesh last helmed a film in 1995 which was titled Zamana Deewana. The movie is co-produced by Hussain Shaikh while the screenplay and dialogues are credited to Kausar Munir, Rishi Virmani, Vipul Binjola and Ramesh Sippy. The peppy musical track in the movie is by Meet Bros. Anjjan, the cinematography is by Pony Verma and the lyrics are penned by Kumaar.