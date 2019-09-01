Sundays are not really our grind days and while we binge away to glory on our cheat day, De De Pyaar De star Rakul Preet Singh gave us solid guilt trip with her latest workout post which will make you grab your mats and try out a few asanas yourself. Taking to her Instagram handle, Rakul recently gave a sneak-peek into her health session and fans were left drooling.

In the shared picture, Rakul can be seen donning a black crop top, paired with grey athleisure wear, striking a sultry pose with her eyes closed deep in meditation during one of the asanas. She captioned the picture, “Nothing is better than kickstarting my day with Yoga !! Transform your life inside out #stretch #meditation #innerwellbeing #healthymind #healthybody @anshukayoga (sic).”

Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in De De Pyaar De where she shared a sizzling chemistry with Ajay Devgn. Her scintillating smile, enigmatic personality stole the show.

Talking about Manmadhudu 2, released on August 9, 2019, the Rahul Ravindran-directorial opened to a good response and made decent collections at the worldwide box office on the first day. The film had made headlines earlier for Rakul Preet Singh’s kissing and smoking scene. While a section of fans appreciated Rakul and others took offence to these scenes. Netizens trolled Rakul Preet Singh and Chinamyi Sripada for kissing scene. They even questioned Chinmayi’s feminism as her husband is the director of the film.

Manmadhudu 2 is a sequel to the 2002 cult classic movie Manmadhudu. In the film, Nagarjuna’s character hates women, but there is a stark change in his mindset.