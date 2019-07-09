Television actor Ram Kapoor, who rose to fame in Ekta Kapoor’s show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, has shared his pictures on Instagram showcasing his transformation and it will leave you stunned. He has considerably slimmed down, all thanks to his core workout and gym sessions. The difference is quite noticeable and this will motivate you to hit the gym right away.

Sharing the photos, he wrote, “Wassssup peeps!! Long time no see. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram Wassssup peeps!! Long time no see A post shared by Ram Kapoor (@iamramkapoor) on Jul 7, 2019 at 12:08am PDT

Ram Kapoor has a humongous fan base; he has millions of fans and followers on social media. He has consistently wowed us with his brilliant performance. Ram’s wife Gautami Kapoor commented on the photo, “HOTTTTTIE.”



Fans have been impressed with his massive transformation. One user commented, “Omggggggg omg what a look Ramji. Our Golu is gone now but you are looking very fit and Hottttttt.” While the one wrote, “Wait what!! You are beyond recognition. Kudos to your new look. Lost weight & how. Hottie!”

Another user wrote, “Amazing change sir inspirational changes Hats off to you…. But then too purane Ram Kapoor hi ache lagte the”.

Speaking about a life lesson that he has always cherished in his life, he said during the interview with an entertainment portal, “I like being spontaneous. I don’t follow any scripts too much and just go with the flow. I think that’s my strength because an anchor should be spontaneous and build that connect with the viewers. My weakness is that I don’t have a command on the language like Amitabh Bachchan Sir has it. When he speaks, you just want to hear him forever and ever, and I wish I could do that.”