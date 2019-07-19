Television actor Ram Kapoor, who has gone through a massive transformation and has stunned his fans, is the latest celebrity to join the bandwagon of Face App Challenge. The Bade Ache Lagte Hain star has shared his past, present and future look on his Instagram handle and has left everyone amazed all over again. In the pictures, he can be seen in his past young look, the present fit look and the future old look. Sharing the post, he wrote, “FaceApp !! … past … present … future !! (sic)”

Under you live under the rock, the app has gone viral on social media and the credit goes to the simple face mapping AI trick. The user can use the app by taking a selfie or using an exciting image from the camera roll. There are several options on the app such as beard, makeup, old, young. For the FaceApp Challenge, use the old feature and wait for a few seconds until you see yourself as a 60-year-old person.

Bollywood celebrities such as Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Shikhar Dhawan, Sonam Kapoor among others took up the challenge. Among television celebrities were Karan Patel, Karan V Grover, Gautam Rode, Suyyash Rai, Ravi Dubey, Pearl V Puri, Vivek Dahiya, Dishank Arora, Vikas Gupta.

Take a look at Ram Kapoor’s #FaceAppChallenge:



Recently, he spoke to Mumbai Mirror about his transformation and weight loss. He said, “”I was 130 kgs when I started and I want to lose another 25–30 kgs. I decided that if I wanted to do achieve my weight goals, I will have to take time off from work. It would need to be a substantial length of time — six months to a year.”

He further shared his workout regime and said, “s soon as I wake up in the morning, I do an hour of weight-lifting on an empty stomach. And, at night just before I sleep, I do cardio. I eat limited food during a period of eight hours. For the rest of the 16 hours, I don’t eat anything at all. I have given up dairy, oil, most carbs and sugar. I have given up normal food as I know it.”