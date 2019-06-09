Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently in Varanasi and yesterday the couple visited Kashi Vishwanath temple to seek blessings ahead of the release of their film Brahmastra. A picture of the duo went viral on social media. Post that, a video of the actor meeting a fan personally took the internet by storm. While many praised the actor for being kind and inviting his fan over to meet him, majority trolled Ranbir for allowing his fan to touch his feet and not offering a seat.

A fan visited Ranbir and got gifts for the actor. In the viral video, the fan gets overwhelmed on meeting Ranbir and immediately touches his feet. Ranbir then sat on the sofa and his fan followed him. While Ranbir sat on the sofa, his fan sat on the ground and throughout the video, Ranbir did not ask him to sit on the sofa. This behaviour of this got netizens furious. While one user wrote, “Ranbir is so rude …ek baar b upar baithne nahi bola usko….is gadhe ko bhi iska fan banna tha,” another wrote, Is Rabir a God or something? Why is he not telling his fan to sit on the couch #disappointingranbir”.

There were many who came in support of Ranbir and called him “humble” for meeting a fan personally. “Nobody noticed how much time nd attention such a big star gave to his fan…how many of us get the desired time to meet our favorite actors?…so what if the fan is leaning towards the floor…. He deserves respect bcoz he came out of his room to meet his fan…” commented a user.

Meanwhile, Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, was earlier set to release in December 2019, but now the makers have pushed it to summer 2020.