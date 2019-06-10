Actor Ranbir Kapoor was recently trolled for not asking his fan to sit on the couch alongside him. A video showed the actor meeting his fan who first touches his feet and then sits on the floor while Ranbir sits on a couch at what looked like his residence. Now, the fan has come out in the defence of his favourite star.

In a new video that’s going viral, the fan named Vikrant is seen explaining why Ranbir should not be trolled as he didn’t appear disrespectful to him. Vikrant reveals in the video that he himself sat on the floor because he was showing the actor an album that he had prepared for him with love and efforts. He said that Ranbir behaved very generous and signed the album for him, and also gifted him an autographed cap. Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram Fan meet with #ranbirkapoor ❤ A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Jun 7, 2019 at 3:05am PDT

Earlier, a video was posted on Instagram showing Ranbir shaking a hand with the fan who comes with an album and a box of chocolates for the actor. The Sanju star takes the gifts and starts chatting with the fan. Both of them then proceed to the living area where Ranbir sits on a couch and Vikrant finds a tiny space adjacent to the actor on the floor and fits there while getting busy in showing him the album that he lovingly prepared. Watch that video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Jun 10, 2019 at 3:21am PDT

Several social media users criticised Ranbir for apparently ‘acting like God’ by letting his fan touch his feet and also not asking him to join him in sitting on the couch.

