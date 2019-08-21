Bhojpuri actor Rani Chatterjee is back in Mumbai after she got eliminated from the reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Rohit Shetty. She was in Bulgaria for the shoot of the show. Post her return to the bay, she took the internet by storm with her bold and hot pictures. In the photos, she can be seen donning a sheer blue top teamed up with a matching long skirt. With wavy hair, she teamed up her look with subtle makeup and red lipstick. In her latest photoshoot, she can be seen sitting in a garden and her contagious smile will take your breath away.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “BEAUTY attracts the eye but PERSONALITY captures the HEART. Thank k You So much to my whole team #teamranichatterjee Making me more beautiful and confident @pooja.singh3105 @hvevents.in Clicked by @sameer_0291. (sic)”

In another photo, she looks beautiful with sunset at the background and orange light falling on her face. She captioned it as, “You can’t go back and change the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the ending. #myfevorite #pictureperfect #confidence #selflove #hardwork💪 #artistic #picture #mehappy #loveyouall #teamranichatterjee. (sic)”



Earlier, she has been into the buzz for after she gave a befitting reply to netizens who have dragged her name into Akshara Singh-Pawan Singh matter. In the video, she said “I want to ask those who are saying that Rani Chatterjee has also fought this battle, Rani did not even have films, she was also thrown out of work, she was ruined. So, tell them who told you this? 10 years ago, when this happened to me, I also did a case, so who told you that I didn’t have movies, didn’t work? Who gave you the right to name me in any case, why not go about anything, without going to matter? 10 years ago I fought my battle alone. The whole industry knows what the truth is what lies. Then no one except my family supported me.”



Meanwhile, on the work front, On the work front, Rani will be next seen in Rani Weds Raja and Panchail. Apart from this, she will also be seen in Teri Meharbaniyan and Herapheri.