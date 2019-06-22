Bhojpuri hot actor Rani Chatterjee, who has been in the limelight for her fitness, recently posted some gym pictures on social media in which she is giving her fans motivation to stay healthy. The actor is famous for her blockbuster hits, sultry dance numbers and sensuous photos. She is recently seen flaunting her gym shoes. The hot sensation has won hearts with her sizzling dance numbers and item songs because of which the diva holds a fan following of more than 370k followers on Instagram.

Rani Chatterjee regularly updates her Instagram account with the workout photos and videos with interesting and motivating captions. Recently, the actress posted an inspiring photo in a casual pink and grey tank top and matching leggings. The post has crossed thousands of likes and the comments section is pouring with compliments for her beauty.

She shared a photo on her Instagram and captioned it- “La la la my zebra shoes #fitnessstyle #lovablelady#mymotivation #myfitnessoutfit”.

Take a look at the picture:

On the work front, Rani Chatterjee’s Bhojpuri film ‘Chor-Police’ has been released in Mumbai and Gujarat. The film has received a very good response from fans there. Apart from spending time in the gym, Rani Chatterjee is shooting Bhojpuri film “Bemisaal Khiladi”. After seeing those pictures, there will be increased awareness of health among fans.