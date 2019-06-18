Gym looks are a thing now and time and again Bhojpuri actor Rani Chatterjee proves how efficiently she can pull off the look. The diva is the fitness freak and never fails to miss out on her gym routine. While time and again we have seen Rani oozing major fashion goals wherever she goes, her gym looks too are nothing less than fashion inspiration.

Rani Chatterjee recently took it to her social media handle and shared a series of the photo with her gym trainer where she can be seen adding a splash of colour to her look. In pics, Rani can be seen wearing blue gym pants with matching blue sports bra. This is the bombshell’s way to add little glow to her outfit. You can even try to amp up your gym fashion game. While sharing snaps, Rani wrote, “Back to gym ♥️♥️♥️♥️”.

Take a look at Rani Chatterjee’s gym pics:

View this post on Instagram Back to gym ♥️♥️♥️♥️ A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on Jun 18, 2019 at 2:42am PDT

View this post on Instagram With bro @sameer_0291 We are gymstic #gymastic #gymaddict A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on Jun 18, 2019 at 2:49am PDT

On the work front, Rani is one of the highest paid actors of the Bhojpuri industry. She will be next seen in Rani Weds Raja. The trailer has been out and has received positive reviews so far.

Rani Chatterjee has starred in Bhojpuri movies such as Main Rani Himmat Wali, Rani Banal Jwala, Maai Ke Karz, Ek Laila Teen Chaila, Rani Chali Sasural, Inspector Chandni, Dhadkela Tohre Name Karejwa, Ganga Yamuna Saraswati, Tohar Naikhe Kavno Jod Tu Bejod Badu Ho, Bandhan Tute Na, Sasura Bada Paisawala, Rowdy Rani, Love aur Rajniti 2, among several others.