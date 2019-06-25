Punjabi singer Ranjit Bawa has finally released his new melodious song titled ‘Adhi Raat’. The song is a sad romantic track that will surely touch your heartstrings. The track features Himanshi Khurana alongside Ranjit and it narrates the story of two lovers who are separated due to circumstances. The song beautifully shows the story of the girl who is forced to marry somewhere else, while the guy loses his sanity and make every effort to get her back even when she is long gone.

The song has been crooned by Ranjit himself and the music is composed by Jassi X. The lyrics have been penned down by Jassi Lokha.

The song has gone viral and has fetched four lakh views in less than 24 hours.

Watch the song here:



Singer turned actor Ranjit also took to Instagram to share a clip from the song to announce the release of the track.



Apart from the fans praising his songs, singer Guru Randhawa has also tweeted appreciating the track. Along with the song, he tweeted, “Beautiful song by @BawaRanjit bro https://youtu.be/qFQ_MHYKA54 Adhi raat beautiful lyrics n composition. (sic)”

Earlier, Ranjit also shared the teaser of the song that created a lot of excitement among the fans.

