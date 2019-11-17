New Delhi: The trolls just can’t keep calm! Days after fans called out Ranu Mondal for her ‘arrogant’ attitude, the viral singing sensation is at the receiving end of trolling again after her new makeover pictures went viral on the internet.

It all started when Mondal received a makeover from a parlour in Kanpur for an appearance at an event. In the picture that is being circulated widely, Ranu is seen sporting heavy jewellery and a lehenga, and also wearing makeup that was a couple of tones lighter than her natural skin colour.

Shocked at Ranu’s makeover, netizens have been flooding the Internet with memes. Many simply poked fun at her makeup comparing her to characters like ‘Nun’ and the ‘Joker’. Here are some tweets:

I give zero number to the make up artist….why do you want to change the color of somebody…..nature is the best makeup artist…you can only spoil it… poorthing…#RanuMandal https://t.co/7yJuNSJGof — Dolli (@desh_bhkt) November 16, 2019

The Nun 2 coming soon at theatres near you.#RanuMandal as Nun pic.twitter.com/nZsdG3IOAk — Soham Naskar (@SohamNaskar) November 16, 2019

#RanuMandal is ready to play the role of The nun biopic ❤️ pic.twitter.com/G3ISxs1X22#RanuMandal — PANKAJ SINGH (@HinduRajput4) November 17, 2019

#RanuMandal Joker 2.0 is coming guys….Excitation level is damn high😍 pic.twitter.com/hktJsV8zOb — Ahnied kolim (@kolim_official) November 17, 2019

Thankfully, some other sensible people came to her defence and slammed trolls for their insensitive comments against Mondal

Everyone making fun of #RanuMandal please remember that one can’t change their looks,but you can certainly choose to speak logically & with kindness whilst judging her.Being in the public eye & under a scanner while she herself is a WIP ain’t easy for an adult. Cut her some slack — Monica Jasuja (@jasuja) November 16, 2019

The picture on the left is a female beggar, who had a decent voice. Then the internet happened and most Indians freaked out.

The picture on the right is the biggest slap on those Indians face (majority) who are obsessed with white skin.

Hypocrisy, I guess not.#RanuMandal pic.twitter.com/QQVHjedssv — IamNihal (@NihalChoure3) November 17, 2019

People tweeting on #RanuMandal s makeup !!

True. joblessness has increased. — Naziya Dusgikar | نازیہ (@NaziyaRDusgikar) November 16, 2019

Just a few days back, a video had surfaced on the internet in which an excited female fan had asked Ranu for a selfie. When the singer didn’t oblige, she was criticized by fans for her ‘attitude’. Mondal had become an overnight sensation after a video of her singing at a railway station in West Bengal went viral.