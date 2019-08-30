Ranu Mondal, the singer who became an overnight sensation after singing Lata Mangeshkar‘s Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai at a railway station in Kolkata, found a new bliss in life. She recently met her long lost daughter Swati and the picture of them sharing a warm hug went viral on social media.

Turns out the news of Ranu recording her first playback number with music director Himesh Reshammiya reached her daughter who immediately found out about her mother and met her in Mumbai a few days back. Swati had lost touch with her mother for a long time and the viral video helped her in knowing Ranu’s whereabouts. Check out the lovely picture here:

Ranu’s life-changing video was uploaded by Atindra Chakraborty, a 26-year-old engineer, on Facebook after he saw her at the railway station. The video went instantly viral, attracting various music directors and others who create music. Ranu was offered to sing a Bengali song after which she flew to Mumbai to record a song for Reshammiya and one more music director.

The woman’s excitement could be seen in her words when she said, “I am very happy about performing the song which is given to me by Himesh Reshammiya. I sang one Bengali song in Kolkata and one new Hindi song in Delhi.” After the viral video, she was even given her first voter-id card on which she was identified as Ranu Roy, taking the surname from her father. So much so is her popularity that Instagram has got fanclubs on her name. Now that’s called ‘the magic of destiny’!