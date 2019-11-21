Internet singing sensation Ranu Mondal was recently targeted by many trolls and memes after her viral picture of extreme makeover went viral on social media. However, the makeup artist has now claimed that the photos that were circulated are fake and in fact, have shared Ranu’s real look on that day.

Taking to their official page on Instagram, team Sandhya’s Makeover posted, “As you can see, this is the difference between the work that we have done and the ‘Fake’ picture that has been edited to an extent. All the jokes and trolls are fine and they make us laugh too but to hurt someone sentiments, that’s not a very good thing to do. We truly hope that you all will understand the truth and realise the difference between the fake one and the one that is genuine. That’s all we ask for. (sic)”

Take a Look at her photos and videos here:



It all started when Ranu received a makeover from a parlour in Kanpur for an appearance at an event. In the picture that is being circulated widely, Ranu is seen sporting heavy jewellery and a lehenga, and also wearing makeup that was a couple of tones lighter than her natural skin colour.

Soon after Ranu Mondal’s makeup photo went viral, social media went abuzz with trolls and memes attacking the singer. A meme even photoshopped her face on a fairness cream advertisement because in the ‘fake’ photo the singer looks several shades fairer.

Ever since she rose to fame, Ranu Mondal has always managed to be in the headlines for many controversial others. Recently, she was in the news for behaving rather aggressively with a pushy fan who insisted for her selfie.