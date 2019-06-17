On June 16, we saw all Indians glued to television screens as Team India played against Pakistan on the ongoing World Cup match. It was an epic win for India as they defeated Pakistan by a total of 89 runs at Old Trafford in Manchester. There were all the major unmissable moments by the Indian and Pakistani players on the field. However, there was one man who managed to grab eyeballs with his stint. Yes, we are talking about Ranveer Singh, who not only turned commentator during the match but also went down to the field and hugged the Indian captain VIRAT KOHLI.

Watching this adorable gesture, cricket statistician Mazher Arshad tweeted, “Ranveer Singh literally bowed down before Virat Kohli and then gives him a congratulatory hug. Don’t think India has produced a more love-able cricketer than Kohli. Deserves to win everything”.

Check the post:

Ranveer Singh literally bowed down before Virat Kohli and then gives him a congratulatory hug. Don’t think India has produced a more love-able cricketer than Kohli. Deserves to win everything. #IndvPak — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 16, 2019

Take a look at the video which has gone viral on social media:

Video of the game? I think so!

So glad I managed to film this moment of King Virat (@imVkohli) & King Ranveer (@RanveerOfficial) hugging after #IndVsPak!

India dominated throughout but the atmosphere from both sides was electric! #ICCCWC2019 #PakVsInd #ranveersingh #viratkohli pic.twitter.com/ALPWgBfbs8 — Zayna (@Zayna_Shaikh) June 16, 2019

📷| UHQ: Ranveer Singh with Virat Kohli After #INDvPAK Match at old Trafford , today ♥️ #CWC2019 pic.twitter.com/H1Vg7mPB9D — Ranveer Singh TB (@Ranveertbt) June 16, 2019

In another video, cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar and Ranveer can be seen dancing to cult Hindi film song, Badan Pe Sitaare Lapete Hue, after India’s win.

Watch the video here:

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is currently in London to shoot for his upcoming film, ’83, in which he plays the role of former Indian skipper Kapil Dev. The film is based on India’s unexpected World Cup win in 1983.