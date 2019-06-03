Remember V.Unbeatable, a dance group from Mumbai’s slum, which got a standing ovation from the judges of the reality show “America’s Got Talent” last month. They got famous in India and Bollywood celebrities and choreographers are really proud of them. One in the list recently added- and it’s none other than actor Ranveer Singh. “Gully boys dancing like Peshwas! World class performers making India proud, unbeatable,” Ranveer tweeted on Monday. Along with the tweet, he shared a link of the video in which the group is seen performing to “Malhaari” song from Ranveer-starrer “Bajirao Mastani”.

Mumbai dance group V.Unbeatable consists of 28 dancers (boys and girls) between the ages of 12 to 27.

Check out Ranveer Singh’s tweet here:

Gully boys dancing like Peshwas!!! 👑 world class performers making India proud 🇮🇳 UNBEATABLE!!!https://t.co/J3harQGgSv — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) June 3, 2019



Before their performance, the dance group was asked what it was like to stay in Mumbai. One member said: “Life in Mumbai is very hard… the life in slums.” “Many members of our group live in slums. The slums are crowded, dirty and they don’t get proper electricity. Often 7-10 people stay in one room. It’s challenging to survive there. Each day we pray for a better life, but in slums there is very little opportunity for us.”

Their acrobatic and balancing skills on the global platform is worth watching. The video has garnered 3,901,127 views as of now on YouTube and 1,64,400 views on Instagram.

Watch the full dance here:

V Unbeatable has also been a part of Star Plus’ dance reality show Dance Plus 4 where Remo D’Souza is the super judge and Shakti Mohan, Punit Pathak and Dharmesh Yelande were the captains.