25 years ago, Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar created magic on the silver screen with their sensuous dance moves in the song ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’ from the film Mohra. Recently, on the sets of celeb dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 where Raveena Tandon is one of the judges, she recreated the song with Baahubali actor Prabhas who is these days promoting his film Saaho.

The highlight of the episode was when Prabhas and Raveena danced together and left the audience in awe. In fact, Prabhas even pulled off Salman Khan’s signature step from Kick song Jumme Ki Raat.

The video of Prabhas and Raveena Tandon dancing to the song is going insanely viral.

Take a look at the pictures and videos here:

View this post on Instagram #nachbaliye9 ♥️ A post shared by prabhas fans club (@prabhasfans96) on Aug 24, 2019 at 8:38pm PDT

Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh also performed on Tip Tip Barsa Pani. Madhurima has also shared a clip from her high-octane performance on her Instagram. Watch

Nach Baliye 9 has landed in controversy after evicted contestant Urvashi Dholakia slammed the makers for turning the dance reality show into a drama. The actress claimed that her eviction from the dance reality show was unfair.

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho is slated to hit the theatres on August 29. The Sujeeth directorial is supposed to be high on action and full of thrilling stunts.