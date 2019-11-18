Arkansas: In a development, which is strikingly similar to TV drama Breaking Bad, two Arkansas college chemistry professors have been arrested on charges of making meth. Meth is a highly addictive drug that can be manufactured illegally with chemicals.

The professors, 45-year-old Terry D. Bateman, and 40-year -old Bradley A. Rowland, were charged on Friday with manufacturing methamphetamine and using drug paraphernalia, the Clark County Sheriff’s Department said.

After their arrests, the professors were put on administrative leave, Tina V. Hall, a university associate vice president of marketing and communications, said on Sunday.

She further informed that the arrests came after the college administration reported of a chemical odor in the campus science center. Testing revealed an elevated presence of benzyl chloride in a lab. Both of them are expected to appear in Clark County District Court once a formal charging decision is made by the prosecutor.

The arrests have now drew comparisons to the central character in the hit TV series Breaking Bad in which a high school chemistry teacher began making methamphetamine.

The show portrayed Bryan Cranston as Walter White, a high school chemistry teacher who turned to making crystal meth with a former student of his in order to pay off his medical bills. We wonder what their reason is?

In a second coincidence, one of the professors, Rowland had even once mentioned that he was ‘particularly’ a huge fan of Breaking Bad. In the interview, Rowland went on to say that he thought Breaking Bad was a great show and that it was scientifically accurate.