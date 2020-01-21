Ahmedabad: 17-year-old Nilanshi Patel from Gujarat, has retained her crown as the teenager with the world’s longest hair with her tresses measuring 190 cm currently.

Often dubbed as real-life Rapunzel, Nilanshi had earlier set a record on November 21, 2018, with 170.5-centimeter long hair.

“Longest hair on a teenager record holder Nilanshi Patel from India was recently remeasured – her lengthy locks now reach 190 cm,” wrote Guinness World Records in an Instagram post on Friday.

Patel who hails from Modasa in Gujarat state says her parents support her decision not to cut her hair after a bad experience at a salon at the age of six.

When asked about her hair care regime, Patel says that she applies a homemade hair oil that her mother prepares with some secret ingredients.

“I love my hair, I never want to get my hair chopped. It was my mom’s dream to get my name in Guinness book of the world record,” Patel told ANI.

She continued, “I am happy that I made Guinness Book of World Records. There is a new world in my life. The entire world has started knowing me.”

Nilanshi is a student of class 12 and wants to become a software engineer and she is currently preparing for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) mains.

She further dreams of setting many more world records, including the one for longest hair on an adult.