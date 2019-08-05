If you’ve been on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook today, you may have noticed people changing their profile pictures to plain red colour. A lot of profile post seems to be turning red. The reason is something which is familiar, and the hashtag unknown: #RedForKashmir. The reason behind this is ‘Government scrapped Article 370’. The BJP govt. gave a “special status” to the Jammu and Kashmir as it is no longer a state. Also, Ladakh (formerly a part of J&K), would now be a Union Territory with no legislature and J&K itself will cease to be a state and instead be a UT with a legislature.

#RedForKashmir has become a movement that is all over social media. People have also shared artworks in support of the hashtag. One such artwork was shared by an Instagrammer. “Stand with Kashmir, Free Kashmir”.

Check out netizen’s reaction on Article 370:

Prior to this, 35,000 extra troops were deployed in parts of the state, in addition to the 500,000 troops, those were already there.

The elected representatives from the region were also kept under house arrest. Even schools and colleges were closed and the pilgrims and tourists were forced to leave the region. One of the users said, “Thousands of more troops have been deployed in the already highest militarized zone of the world. Leaders, journalists and activists have been detained. People are locked in their homes as curfew is declared. We are going for #Redforkashmir to bring global attention to the region.”