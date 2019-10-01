Zoya Akhtar’s directorial Gully Boy featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt had many rap numbers, and dialogues that became a rage among the audience. Ever since the film has become India’s official entry for Oscar 2020, it has become the talk of the town. The high point of the film is Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s chemistry. Alia (Sufina) has been shown as a violent girl who is very possessive about her boyfriend Ranveer (Murad).

One of the best dialogues of Alia which became a rage on Instagram and TikTok is ‘Mere boyfriend se gulu gulu karegi toh dhoptungi na usko’. A video of veteran actor Rekha is doing rounds on social media, she recreated Alia Bhatt’s ‘Dhoptungi’ dialogue like a pro at the IIFA awards 2019. The video is breaking the internet and has crossed 294,478 views so far.

Rekha’s acting was so perfect that it left superstar Salman Khan stunned.

Watch the video of Rekha and Alia:

In the movie Gully Boy, Alia Bhatt played the role of Safeena, Ranveer Singh as Murad and Siddhant Chaturvedi as MC Sher. Gully Boy is inspired by the lives of Mumbai street rappers Vivian Fernandes aka Divine and Naved Shaikh aka Naezy. The film was released on Valentine’s Day, February 14 and the estimate box office collection is Rs 238.16 crore.

Zoya Akhtar is overwhelmed with the kind of support that the Hindi film industry has extended to her film, Gully Boy, ever since it was announced as India’s official entry at the Oscars. “It is overwhelming when you see such positivity from your industry and fraternity. There has been a lot of support and we are just very happy. I am very grateful for this chance,” said Zoya, adding that many Bollywood actors and filmmakers have been congratulating the film’s team over the past few days.

“I am very happy for myself, for my production team and my crew. Let’s see what happens. Now, the work starts,” said the filmmaker.