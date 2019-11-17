Bhubaneswar: In a huge honour, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has been conferred the Italian Golden Sand Art Award 2019. Pattnaik received the award from Vito Maraschio, president of Promuovi International Scorrano Sand Nativity, at a ceremony in Rome on Friday evening.

With this, Sudarsan has become the first Indian sand artist to receive this award for his contribution to sand art.

“I feel very glad and honoured to receive this prestigious award,” an elated Pattnaik said after receiving the honour.

I have received the Italian Golden Sand Art Award 2019 by Mr. Vito Maraschio the president of Promuovi International Scorrano Sand Nativity at Rome, Italy . pic.twitter.com/nZmovYLz2H — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) November 16, 2019

The Odisha-based sand artist represented India at the International Scorrano Sand Nativity event which was held in Lecce from November 13-17. During the event, he created a ten feet high sand sculpture of Mahatma Gandhi in collaboration with Russian artist Pavel Minilkov.

After the much deserved win, Twitterati filled his timeline with congratulatory messages

What a tremendous achievement! 1.3 billion hearts fill with exhilaration even as more podiums await to be graced by you. This work on the Mahatma takes an earlier one to greater heights. The divine glow & smile on his face carved out perfectly. #gandhi150 #Gandhi @incredibleindia https://t.co/2iY97H3JQt pic.twitter.com/yS9o2Q2PW0 — Sanjeev Gupta (@sanjg2k1) November 16, 2019

Hearty congratulations @sudarsansand you are a talent that needs to be recognized worldwide. Amazing 👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/AdVABfFZQT — Dr. Shruti Kapoor (@kapoors_s) November 16, 2019

Congratulations Sudarsan ji. Your incredible talent, deep passion and commitment to sand art has made India proud.. We truly admire the way you use sand art to highlight and create awareness about various pertinent issues 👍@sudarsansand https://t.co/5Vd4MUKodq — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) November 17, 2019

Pattnaik, whose sand art has always fascinated Indians, uses his talent to create awareness about various social issues. He is famous for making beautiful and contemporarily relevant sand art about current issue and events around the world. Pattnaik has participated in more than 60 international sand sculpture championships across the world and won many awards and accolades for the country.

Here are some of his famous sand art pieces:

Tribute to Iron man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel with message "#RunForUnity , #RashtriyaEktaDiwas pic.twitter.com/g1DbdgLk10 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) October 31, 2019

My SandArt with message "Terrorism has No place in the world ", at Puri beach in Odisha . pic.twitter.com/zNcPMmhbnc — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) October 28, 2019

Besides that, Pattnaik runs a sand art school at Puri beach in Odisha where he teaches students to build their career through this unique form of art.

In 2014, Patnaik was awarded the Padma Shri by the Indian Government.