New Delhi: The 71st Republic Day is right around the corner and the nation is gearing up to celebrate the day when the Constitution of India came into effect.

The day which is celebrated with great pomp and show, is famous for the Republic Day parade and the tableaus that are showcased at Rajpath in the national capital, with people thronging the venue to witness the special event.

This year, the Ministry of Defence has selected 22 tableau out of 56 proposals for the parade and the chief guest for Republic Day celebrations is Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

In case, you too want to attend the celebrations and parade live in Delhi, here’s what you need to know:

The sale of tickets for India’s 71st Republic Day began from January 7, 2020 and will end on January 25.

The ticket worth Rs.500 is for the reserved seats and are limited in numbers, whereas Rs. 20 and Rs.50 tickets are for unreserved seats.

The ticket counters are open daily from 10 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.

One of the ticket counters in Sena Bhawan will remain open between January 23-25 till 7 pm.

On January 23, the ticket counters will open in the afternoon after the conclusion of the full dress rehearsal.

No tickets will be sold on January 26.

You must carry your Aadhaar Card, Voter ID card or any Government-issued identity card.

The Parade starts around 9:30 in the morning after the flag hosting at 9:00 A.M. sharp every year.

Places where you can buy Republic Day 2020 tickets

North Block Roundabout

Sena Bhawan (Gate 2).

Pragati Maidan (Gate 1 at Bhairon Road).

Jantar Mantar (Main Gate).

Shastri Bhawan (near Gate 3).

Jamnagar House (opposite India Gate).

Red Fort (inside August 15 Park and opposite Jain Temple).

Parliament House Reception Office, special counter for Members of Parliament.

Beating Retreat ceremony

The Republic Day Parade is followed by a Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk on Rajpath, in the afternoon of January 29 each year. Tickets for the same can be purchased at the same counters before January 28.

Ticket Price:

1. Unreserved: Rs 50

2. Unreserved: Rs 20