New Delhi: India’s 71st Republic Day is just around the corner and and Indians all over the globe are gearing up to celebrate it with great fervour and enthusiasm.

Bollywood too, which has never stopped short of going the extra mile to showcase patriotism in Hindi films, has a lot to offer in case you are planning to binge-watch movies on Republic Day.

Here is a list of Bollywood movies that will surely ignite the spirit of nationalism in you:

Uri: The Surgical Strike

Starring Vicky Kaushal, Uri: The Surgical Strike is based on the 2016 Surgical Strikes accompanied by the Indian Army opposite the Pakistani terror launchpads across the Line of Control in Kashmir

Gold

The film featuring actors Akshay Kumar and actress Mouni Roy tells the story of India’s first Olympic gold win as an independent nation.

Raazi

Alia Bhatt was phenomenal in her role of a spy who was married off to a Pakistani Army officer in order to transfer classified information.

Airlift

Based on the true-life incident of the biggest evacuation success stories carried out by a nation, Airlift focused on the plight of Indians stuck in Kuwait during the Iraq-Kuwait war.

Chak De India

Starring Shah Rukh Khan in the pivotal role, Chak De India tells the story of a dishonoured hockey coach who leads a Hockey team to victory by teaching them all about team work and unity.

Rang De Basanti

The film directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and featuring actors like Aamir Khan, Soha Ali Khan, R. Madhavan, showcased the story of rebellious youngsters who sacrificed their lives while fighting for their friend and taught an important lesson to the society.

Swades

SRK plays the role of a NASA scientist who rediscovers his roots and uses his skills to improve the conditions of people in a rural Indian village.

Border

Border tells the story of our unsung war heroes, life on the border and their love for the motherland. The story showcases how the Army headed by Major Kuldip Singh Chandpuri fought against an entire Tank regiment of the Pakistani Army.

Lagaan

Set up in the British era of India, Lagaan, through a series of cricket matches shows the way in which the country drove away Britishers who had captured our lands and ruled for 150 years. Starring Aamir Khan, the movie rightly depicted the power of Indians against mighty Britishers.

Lakshya

Starring Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles, the 2004 war-drama was about an aimless young man who joins the Indian Army and finds his purpose. The movie will inspire every youngster out there to do something and make their nation proud!