After megastar Amitabh Bachchan‘s subtle support to the metro construction in Mumbai led several people to stage a protest outside his residence, Bollywood diva Richa Chaddha has come out in support of saving the huge stretch of Aarey Forest from turning into a construction site. While many celebrities have voiced against the forest turning into fodder for the metro after Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s tree Authority decided to slash 27,00 trees in the Aarey forest for it, Richa is latest to join the list.

Amitabh had irked environmentalists and fans with his tweet that read, “T 3290 – Friend of mine had a medical emergency, decided to take METRO instead of his car .. came back very impressed .. said was faster, convenient and most efficient .. Solution for Pollution .. Grow more trees .. I did in my garden .. have you (sic).” A flood of disapproval smeared in the comments section and the flak from all sides materialised into people standing outside his Bungalow at Jalsa.

T 3290 – Friend of mine had a medical emergency, decided to take METRO instead of his car .. came back very impressed .. said was faster, convenient and most efficient .. 👍

Solution for Pollution ..

Grow more trees .. I did in my garden .. have you ❤️ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 17, 2019

Taking to her Twitter handle on Thursday, Richa uploaded a GIF of a heart-shaped tree standing tall in a field against the crystal blue sky with birds flying. She captioned it, “While the Metro is awesome, please #SaveAareyForest we must look for an alternative space to build Mumbai Metro infrastructure. I have seen my hometown of Delhi become a gas chamber in winters, let’s not let Mumbai air become poisonous too ! #SaveAareyForestSaveMumbai (sic).”

While the Metro is awesome, please #SaveAareyForest 🙏🏽 we must look for an alternative space to build Mumbai Metro infrastructure. I have seen my hometown of Delhi become a gas chamber in winters, let’s not let Mumbai air become poisonous too ! #SaveAareyForestSaveMumbai pic.twitter.com/WBwz1ak2h2 — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) September 19, 2019

Touted to be an extremely important project for Mumbai, the Mumbai Metro body MMRCL is going on with the construction which involves it to crisscross some of the most congested areas of the city through underground twin tunnels, 25 metres below the ground. Celebrities, environmentalists, conservationists and Mumbaikars are objecting to the planned car shed of the Metro which falls within the Aarey Colony as it is coming up in a crucial area of the Mithi river. Expected to tamper with this space of the Mithi which will be then prone to flooding, the objections are continuing to swell. Not only this but the area is also rich in bio-diversity and houses some rare species and leopards, all of which will be lost if the car shed comes up.

While actors including Shraddha Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Randeep Hooda, Alia Bhatt and singer Shaan have vehemently opposed the cutting of trees, stars like Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar have extended their support in favour of the metro construction.