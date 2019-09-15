There’s no match to a dog’s loyalty. They are simply the most honest and loyal creatures on Earth. The Indian army recently honoured the same loyalty and honesty of a service dog who died on September 11 after helping the soldiers in many missions. Named Dutch, a nine-year-old dog was working with the Eastern Command of the Indian army in the Explosive Detection department. The official Twitter handle of the Indian army revealed the news of the dog’s death with a heartfelt note and also shared the pictures from his last rites. The viral tweet also revealed that Dutch was a decorated dog and a ‘real hero’ who helped the army at many crucial times.

It’s both heartbreaking and beautiful to see a dog getting equal respect as that of a man for his service to the nation. The soldiers are seen offering him the salute as he rests in peace decked with flowers. The tweet made by the Indian army read, “#Condolence#ArmyCdrEC condoles the death of ‘Dutch’ a 9 yr old ED dog who died on 11 Sept. He was a decorated dog of #EasternCommand who was instrumental in identifying IEDs in various CI/CT Ops. A real hero in service to nation. #Salute @adgpi @SpokespersonMOD” (sic)

As soon as this post went viral, several Twitter users praised the Indian army for its heartwarming gesture and also prayed for Dutch. Check out some of the best comments here:

Though this is such a sad post, but it’s also an excellent post that gives equal respect to our braveheart dogs. Every living thing on this planet has its rightful place here and I’m glad we are giving them their due honour when need be. — Amrita Bhinder (@amritabhinder) September 14, 2019

Rest in peace,heartiest thanks for service to nation without complaining 24×7. — Sanjay Kumar (@sanjay_gma) September 14, 2019

We will meet across that rainbow bridge someday DUTCH the brave heart. Until then run free my dear.

Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — Ashish Singh Srinet (@ashu0901) September 14, 2019

Service dogs are true heroes. May his soul rip — Shilpa Sharma~ Bhosekar (@shilpa_bhosekar) September 14, 2019

🙌 Wish you a happy journey my friend — Anwesh Bose (@anweshbose) September 14, 2019

Dogs are the major part of the missions in which a search operation is to be done or if there’s an explosive that needs to be detected. Their service to the nation and contribution to the Indian army is unprecedented. They deserve to get equal respect as that of humans for doing their job better than anyone else. RIP, Dutch!