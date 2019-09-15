There’s no match to a dog’s loyalty. They are simply the most honest and loyal creatures on Earth. The Indian army recently honoured the same loyalty and honesty of a service dog who died on September 11 after helping the soldiers in many missions. Named Dutch, a nine-year-old dog was working with the Eastern Command of the Indian army in the Explosive Detection department. The official Twitter handle of the Indian army revealed the news of the dog’s death with a heartfelt note and also shared the pictures from his last rites. The viral tweet also revealed that Dutch was a decorated dog and a ‘real hero’ who helped the army at many crucial times.
It’s both heartbreaking and beautiful to see a dog getting equal respect as that of a man for his service to the nation. The soldiers are seen offering him the salute as he rests in peace decked with flowers. The tweet made by the Indian army read, “#Condolence#ArmyCdrEC condoles the death of ‘Dutch’ a 9 yr old ED dog who died on 11 Sept. He was a decorated dog of #EasternCommand who was instrumental in identifying IEDs in various CI/CT Ops. A real hero in service to nation. #Salute @adgpi @SpokespersonMOD” (sic)
As soon as this post went viral, several Twitter users praised the Indian army for its heartwarming gesture and also prayed for Dutch. Check out some of the best comments here:
Dogs are the major part of the missions in which a search operation is to be done or if there’s an explosive that needs to be detected. Their service to the nation and contribution to the Indian army is unprecedented. They deserve to get equal respect as that of humans for doing their job better than anyone else. RIP, Dutch!