Actor Rishi Kapoor, who has now declared himself cancer-free and is all set to return to India in September this year, recently took a stroll to a sneaker store in New York and his mind was blown looking at the price of some of the shoes. Lately, he took to the micro-blogging site Twitterati share his experience and tweeted along with the picture of sneakers, “Biggest sneaker store I have seen with more than 12,000 styles and models in NY. Shocked to see sneakers sell for $40,000/$27,000/$25,000/$20,000 etc…Most sell for$5,000 and above. (sic)”

Biggest sneaker store I have seen with more than 12,000 styles and models in NY. Shocked to see sneakers sell for $40,000/$27,000/$25,000/$20,000 etc…Most sell for$5,000 and above. pic.twitter.com/a3nY8SLvbB — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 27, 2019

He further tweeted one more tweet to show exactly the shoes he was talking about and wrote, “Zoom on to the prices below and see it. Reminded of the saying. “Joota sone ka ho ya chaandi ka-pehna toh jaata hai paon mein” Crazy! (sic)”

Zoom on to the prices below and see it. Reminded of the saying. “Joota sone ka ho ya chaandi ka-pehna toh jaata hai paon mein” Crazy! pic.twitter.com/6NjemHFtzE — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 27, 2019

As per his tweet, the Air Jordan’s were priced at Rs 18,60,907, Rs 13,78,450, Rs 17,23,062, Rs 27,56,900.

The tweet went viral soon and received thousands of comments. One Twitter user wrote, “Sir, I am reminded of a dialogue from your film Hum Kisise Kum Nahin wherein you say “ Kajal Yeh heerein agar tumhari zindagi kharid sakte hain to anmol hai…varna pathar ke tukde hai”. The same holds true now. IF YOU LIKE THEM THEY ARE PRICELESS OR ELSE THEY ARE SNEAKERS” while the other commented, “Ranbir wears most expensive shoes. ….I think he never told u, his sneakers prices. Looking like u realized now. His fans knows before u.”

Check out the Twitter reactions here:

ye sab yaha chowk mein 1000 aur 500 mein milte hai — F@izan (@crypt9214) June 27, 2019

Sir, I am reminded of a dialogue from your film Hum Kisise Kum Nahin wherein you say “ Kajal Yeh heerein agar tumhari zindagi kharid sakte hain to anmol hai…varna pathar ke tukde hai”. The same holds true now. IF YOU LIKE THEM THEY ARE PRICELESS OR ELSE THEY ARE SNEAKERS — Rajeev Deshmukh (@rajeev_deshmukh) June 27, 2019

Sir, I said the above in a lighter mood, but seriously I appreciate your message….You very well can afford the most expensive sneakers in the World but expressed your frank opinion…..proves your values of life!!! Truly appreciate Sir — Rajeev Deshmukh (@rajeev_deshmukh) June 27, 2019

Ranbir wears most expensive shoes. ….I think he never told u, his sneakers prices. Looking like u realized now. His fans knows before u — Ranbir – Unique (@Rockstar12345R) June 27, 2019

Indeed Crazy. This pair has a price tag of Rs. 275000/- pic.twitter.com/Qt0cjeqvBI — (@aliverish) June 27, 2019

The last one is more than my monthly salary.. — JashuRaj (@AuthorJashuraj) June 27, 2019

Sir I liked your thinking keeping open mind to share with us it’s highly appreciable — pankaj patel (@kevinzheel) June 28, 2019

Omg sir, thats craaazzy! — Linda ZH (@LindaZHenry) June 28, 2019

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rishi will be next seen in Jhootha Kahan Ka, The first poster of the film was out a few days ago and it features Rishi, Omkar Kapoor, Sunny Singh and Jimmy Shergill.

In September 2018, when Rishi left the country he took to Twitter to announce the news and wrote, “Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It’s been 45 years “plus” of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes,I will be back soon!.”