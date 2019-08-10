Riya Sen, who rose to fame with Ragini MMS Returns, is spending her weekend beating the heat in the pool. Known for her bold and sexy avatar, she never misses grabbing eyeballs with her bikini pictures. The actor is blessed with a perfectly toned body and knows how to raise the temperature on social media. Taking to Instagram, she uploaded her picture in a multi-colour monokini with a plunging neckline. With minimal makeup and seductive expressions, she looks her sexiest in her latest bikini picture.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Watch-bay . Photo @tathagataghosh HMU @sahababusona @gini_love21 Designer @fashionabhishek Location @hyattregencykolkata #love #happy #photooftheday #instagood. (sic)”

Take a look at her hot picture:



Earlier, she has shared her mirror picture in a sexy black dress and nude makeup. She captioned it, “The darkest hour. Photo @nomadicphotographer HMU @sahababusona @gini_love21 Styling @riyasendv @elisabettafranchi Location @jwkolkata #travel #happy #love #instagood. (sic)”



A few days ago, she has also uploaded her picture in white sparkling lehenga. With statement jewellery and perfect makeup, she looked gorgeous, as always. “Born & bred in India. Location @thewestinkolkata Photo @tathagataghosh Styling @srijani_chakraborty HMU @sahababusona @gini_love21. (sic)”



Starting her career as a child artist in 1991 with the film Vishkanya, Riya made headlines when her sex MMS was leaked with actor Ashmit Patel. Riya has also acted in Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Oriya films. She has also featured in Ragini MMS Returns web series in a bold avatar.

Controversy’s favourite child, Riya, tied the knot with her longtime beau, Shivam Tewari in August 2017 in a private ceremony in Pune. Rumours suggested that Riya got married in an intimate ceremony because she was pregnant but later she refuted all the rumours.