Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma has shared a new clip of her daughter Samaira Sharma. The Instagram timeline of the cricketer is filled with many videos and pictures of her cute daughter. The latest clip shows him enjoying his time-off with the little bundle of happiness. Rohit is seen carrying the baby in his arms while sloping down from the tiny red coloured ride. His wife, Ritika Sajdeh, who’s shooting the entire clip is heard laughing in the background. What is funnier is Rohit accepting that he was scared while sloping down from that ride with Samaira. The caption on Rohit’s post reads, “Making the most of our Sunday 😊 and yes I was a little scared” (sic)

Rohit is currently gearing up for the West-Indies series. The team, under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, will be leaving for the US on Monday where they will play two T20Is. They will then move to the West Indies for the final T20I, three ODIs and two test matches.

Meanwhile, Rohit has also been in news for apparently unfollowing both Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma on Instagram. The speculations have been rife about a possible rift between a senior player in the team and the captain ever since India lost to New Zealand in the World Cup 2019. Nothing official has been said on the same yet.