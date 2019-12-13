There is nothing more beautiful than seeing your boyfriend and family gel along unconditionally and Sushmita Sen keeps getting treated with such incidents as beau Rohman Shawl is often seen getting along well with her daughters Renee and Alisah. Never failing to capture and flaunt such moments, Sushmita recently set fans’ hearts melting as she shared a video of Rohman and Renee bonding over Enrique Iglesias’ song ‘Hero‘.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sushmita secretly shared the video featuring Rohman on the guitar, singing along with Renee in a beautiful duet. The video was captioned, ““Let me be your hero baby” ABSOLUTELY!!! I love you jaan @rohmanshawl I know Renee & you will pardon me for posting this, couldn’t resist!! #sharing #beautifulpeople #happiness #love #togetherness #us #duggadugga I love you guys!!! (sic).”

On the personal front, Sushmita was rumoured to get married by the end of 2019 with boyfriend Rohman Shawl. A source close to the actor had earlier revealed to a leading news agency, “Rohman has already proposed to Sushmita and she has agreed, which is why she decided to go public with the relationship. They are currently figuring out when would be a good time to tie the knot, but as of now, the couple is looking at a date around winter 2019.”

On the professional front, the actor recently announced that she will soon be returning to films and her fans are going to see her performing a poignant role on-screen. She was last seen on screen in Bengali film Nirbaak three years back. However, the actor is looking for some good projects to make a comeback. In an interview to news agency IANS earlier, Sushmita had said, “(I am) finally reading a lot of scripts and I really like two. I will tell you when I am close to signing it”.