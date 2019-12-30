Model turned actor Sushmita Sen, who was crowned Femina Miss India in 1994 and later won the Miss Universe 1994 contest at the age of 18 has got the purest form of love from boyfriend Rohman Shawl who recently took to the internet to share a loved-up picture and announced that Sushmita completes her.

In the picture shared by Shawl, the two are lovingly gazing at each other. He penned a romantic note for lady love, “At different stages in my life, I have had people ask me a question that I have never really been able to answer…What makes you feel complete?? Finally, I have an Answer (not for them but for my own self). @sushmitasen47 YOU ARE MY ANSWER…”.

After posting the love-filled post, Sushmita just couldn’t stop gushing over him. She replied, “In all the unanswered prayers…YOU are the answered one! I love you babushhhh…”

Rohman Shawl is grabbing eyeballs across the Internet. A day before, Sushmita gave fans a glimpse of their intimate moment as she shared the picture on her Instagram handle with a caption “Hum kisise khushiyan mange yeh hame manzoor nahi, mangi huyi khushiyon se kiska bhala hota hai… jitna apni takdeer mein likha hai woh zaroor ata hota hai #followyourbliss #followyourheart #faith #happiness #love #rohmance #ibelieve I love you guys..infinity! (sic).”

Rohman and Sushmita have been dating each other for a year now and have never shied away from expressing their love for each other on social media. They were rumoured to get married by the end of 2019. A source close to the actor had earlier revealed to a leading news agency, “Rohman has already proposed to Sushmita and she has agreed, which is why she decided to go public with the relationship. They are currently figuring out when would be a good time to tie the knot, but as of now, the couple is looking at a date around winter 2019.”