The Loveliest week of the year, Valentine’s week or Love Week is about to start from Friday. The week starts from 7th of February and ends oh 14th of February. The love week starts with the Rose Day followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and finishes with the Happy Valentines Day. Tomorrow is Rose Day and just like every year, we will witness the couples giving roses to each other to express their love.

During this time of the year love fills in the air and many couples start making preparation for the celebrations of V Day. While there are many who believe that they do not need one day to celebrate their love, nevertheless, there are many who look forward to this occasion and spend quality time with their loved one.

On this day, people buy roses and gifts and present them to their loved ones. So if you want to express your feelings for your loved ones then along with roses you can send wonderful greetings and wishes on this special occasion. Make your rose day memorable by wishing your beloved with a nice red rose and a beautiful rose day special message.

Take a look at Rose Day messages:

A wonderful woman like you deserves an awesome gift. So, on this Rose Day, I am gifting you a beautiful bunch of Red Roses. Happy Rose Day, sweetheart.

Presenting you red roses that whisper about the passion I feel for you. Hope these beautiful roses convey what I feel for you. Happy Rose Day!

Red is for love, Yellow is for friendship, White is for peace, Pink is for gratitude, Orange is for fascination…..the whole bunch of these roses is for You. You are the love of my life. Happy Rose Day!

A Bunch of Red roses signifies deep love & respect for you my love. Friends for Ever Sweetheart!! Happy Rose Day

Hey Beautiful! I wanted to gift you something which makes your world full of love so I am sending a bunch of Roses for my princess. I hope the fragrance of these roses fill your life with happiness and joy. Happy Rose Day.

Love can be expressed in many ways. But I think a rose is a rose. So here am I, sending you a bunch today. Happy Rose Day!

No other flower is as beautiful as my sweetheart, so I am sending you a bunch of Roses. I hope the colour of our love is as lively as these red roses. Happy Rose Day my love.

My love is not like regular flowers that will vanish when shrivel. It’s like roses, that will spread fragrance even after drying.

Keep smiling and remain fresh as the roses. Spread your fragrance to make everyone fall in love.

My eyes are blind without your eyes. See, just like a rose without colour, so always be in my life.. HAPPY ROSE DAY!