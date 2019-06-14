Actor Raveena Tandon, who has often raised her voice against animal cruelty and for animal rights, has expressed her anger over the viral video where a Kurdistan man smashes cake on young lion’s face. She took to the micro-blogging site Twitter to slam the men in the video and tweeted, “Pathetic bunch of loser human b…. hope they Rot in hell. Sometimes I do wish karma takes the form like our own Nagin movie, watch these a… die a writhing torturous death.(sic)”

Pathetic bunch of loser human b…. hope they Rot in hell. Sometimes I do wish karma takes the form like our own Nagin movie,watch these a… die a writhing torturous death. https://t.co/9S1qe67qTa — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 12, 2019

The video went viral instantly on social media and received wrath from the netizens for troubling the lion. The video was shared by a Twitter user Daniel Schneider‏. He wrote, “Each and every person in this video needs to have cake thrown in their face, every hour on the hour, for the rest of their lives. Why is it so hard to #BeKindToAnimals”.

The viral video that is making rounds on social media shows a group of men gathered around the pet ‘lion’ one man yells “Happy birthday!” and hits the lion on the face with the cake.

Each and every person in this video needs to have cake thrown in their face, every hour on the hour, for the rest of their lives. Why is it so hard to #BeKindToAnimals? pic.twitter.com/JT0QSfEMLd — Daniel Schneider (@BiologistDan) June 4, 2019

The man who owns the lion is Blend Brifkani from Kurdistan and he calls him Leo. Shocking lion retreats and tries to wipe the cake away from its face while the men laugh hysterically. Blend Brifkani follows the lion around as the animal cowers, trying desperately to escape the room while the men continue to taunt it.