The popular web series Inside Edge season 2 revolves around a cricket tournament called the Power Play League, which is organised in South Africa. This season talks about the players who intake PED (Performance enhancing drug) to improve their stamina and performance on the field. The entire process is known as doping and later on how the team gets banned once it is the doping charges are proved against the players.

Now, interestingly, the fiction has turned into a real-life story after Russia has been banned from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and 2022 Football World Cup in Qatar. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) unanimously voted to exclude the country from one of the greatest international sporting events.

The web series draws the reference from the 2015 incident when for the very first time, the evidence of doping among Russian athletes came to light. The WADA suspended the entire Russian Athletics Federation and around 111 individuals athletes of the country from Summer Olympics 2016 in Rio De Janeiro in Brazil after the charges were proved against the players.



In 2016, a member of the Global Doping Prevention Authority, Wolfgang Hummels has destroyed the careers of many athletes and also banned the Russian team from Winter Olympics, after he proved doping charges against many players.

The second season features Richa Chadha, Sapna Pabbi, Aamir Bashir, Angad Bedi, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vivek Oberoi, Luke Kenny among others.

The show premiered on December 6 and the news of Russia being banned from the 2020 Olympics came out on December 9.

The first season of Inside Edge was also nominated for International Emmy Awards 2018 for the Best Drama series. However, it did not win the trophy but garnered a lot of praise.