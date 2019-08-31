Saaho starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, the much-awaited action thriller was released on August 30 after much hype. It was Prabhas’ most anticipated movie after “Bahubali” franchise actor. But it seems that the film has failed to impress the audience much as social media is seen flooded with mixed reviews, especially with memes. Directed by Sujeeth, “Saaho”, which also features actress Shraddha Kapoor, is made on an extravagant budget of Rs 350 crore.

Netizens are leaving no chance to take a dig at the film. Several users slammed the makers for “poor VFX and poor plot” and wasting a huge amount of money. One Twitter user wrote: “The real reason Katappa killed Bahubali was to prevent him from doing ‘Saaho’.” A section of social media users even found “Race 3” better than “Saaho”. Some compared their situation while watching “Saaho” to the situation of the viral paragliding boy.

Take a look at the reactions below:

The real reason Katappa killed Bahubali was to prevent him from doing #Saaho — Akash (@vaderakash) August 30, 2019

SAAHO Expectations vs Reality!😪 pic.twitter.com/7ZilpsNCuK — Mehul Somsole (@MEMEhool) August 30, 2019



Despite getting mixed reviews, the Hindi version of “Saaho” managed to rake in over Rs 24 cr on the film’s opening day.

Saaho has fallen prey to piracy with Tamilrockers leaking it online within hours of its theatrical release.

Saaho was directed by Sujeeth and produced by Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Bhushan Kumar under their respective banners of UV Creations and T-Series, the movie was described as ‘unbearable’ by movie critic Taran Adarsh, who also tweeted his views about it.

This is also Shraddha’s first film in the South Indian film industry and all the promos have promised never-seen-before action and a terrific storyline. Joining the two lead stars in the cast are talents like Jackie Shroff, Mahesh Manjrekar, Chunky Panday, Murli Sharma, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Arun Vijay and Tinnu Anand among others.